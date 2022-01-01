Intel Core i9 10850K vs i5 12600KF
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1884 vs 1356 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1302
Core i5 12600KF +46%
1895
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15485
Core i5 12600KF +14%
17690
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3075
Core i5 12600KF +30%
3991
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23053
Core i5 12600KF +17%
26928
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1353
Core i5 12600KF +39%
1874
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10923
Core i5 12600KF +7%
11709
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|i5-12600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
