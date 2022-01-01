Intel Core i9 10850K vs i5 12600KF VS Intel Core i9 10850K Intel Core i5 12600KF We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12600KF and 10850K Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later

Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1884 vs 1356 points

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10850K and i5 12600KF

General Vendor Intel Intel Released July 27, 2020 October 27, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake-S Alder Lake-S Model number i9-10850K i5-12600KF Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No Performance Cores 10 10 Threads 20 16 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 37x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 9728K (shared) L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 20MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 125 W 125 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 - GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz - Shading Units 192 - TMUs 24 - ROPs 3 - Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i9 10850K 0.38 TFLOPS Core i5 12600KF n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i9 10850K official page Intel Core i5 12600KF official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20