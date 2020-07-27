Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10850K or Core i5 8600K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i5 8600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8600K and 10850K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
  • Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
  • Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8600K
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 95 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +190%
6401
Core i5 8600K
2205
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +15%
3086
Core i5 8600K
2688
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +119%
22605
Core i5 8600K
10307
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +68%
10234
Core i5 8600K
6088

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10850K and i5 8600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released July 27, 2020 October 5, 2017
Launch price - 257 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i9-10850K i5-8600K
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 6
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10850K official page Intel Core i5 8600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8600K or i9 10850K?
