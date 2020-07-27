Intel Core i9 10850K vs i5 9600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600KF
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +10%
529
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +139%
6273
2621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +9%
3059
2797
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +114%
23283
10886
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1313
Core i5 9600KF +3%
1358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +83%
10688
5832
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|269 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|i5-9600KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|Intel Core i5 9600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1