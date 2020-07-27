Intel Core i9 10850K vs i7 10700F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700F with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +8%
535
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +31%
6312
4833
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3030
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22195
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +4%
1332
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +22%
9964
8139
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|298 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|i7-10700F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1