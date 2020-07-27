Intel Core i9 10850K vs i7 10750H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +12%
535
479
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +134%
6312
2694
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +11%
3030
2732
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +75%
22195
12655
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +10%
1332
1209
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +85%
9964
5374
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
