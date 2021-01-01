Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10850K or Core i7 11700F: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10850K vs i7 11700F

Intel Core i9 10850K
VS
Intel Core i7 11700F
Intel Core i9 10850K
Intel Core i7 11700F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700F with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700F and 10850K
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1653 vs 1362 points
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +39%
15291
Core i7 11700F
11012
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +9%
23331
Core i7 11700F
21381
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +21%
10903
Core i7 11700F
9031

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10850K and i7 11700F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released July 27, 2020 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i9-10850K i7-11700F
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10850K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 11700F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10850K official page Intel Core i7 11700F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 10850K or Intel Core i9 10900K
2. Intel Core i9 10850K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
3. Intel Core i9 10850K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
4. Intel Core i9 10850K or Intel Core i9 10900
5. Intel Core i9 10850K or Intel Core i9 11900K
6. Intel Core i7 11700F or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
7. Intel Core i7 11700F or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
8. Intel Core i7 11700F or Intel Core i7 11700K
9. Intel Core i7 11700F or Intel Core i7 11700KF
10. Intel Core i7 11700F or Intel Core i7 10700KF

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11700F or i9 10850K?
EnglishРусский