Intel Core i9 10850K vs i7 11700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 11700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1758 vs 1401 points
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
519
Core i7 11700K +13%
585
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +6%
6002
5646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3129
Core i7 11700K +12%
3508
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23580
Core i7 11700K +9%
25680
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1427
Core i7 11700K +24%
1764
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +10%
11651
10606
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|i7-11700K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
