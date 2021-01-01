Intel Core i9 10850K vs i7 12700KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700KF with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1953 vs 1346 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1337
Core i7 12700KF +46%
1953
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15817
Core i7 12700KF +45%
23001
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3151
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23779
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1351
Core i7 12700KF +46%
1976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10962
Core i7 12700KF +40%
15367
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|i7-12700KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1