Intel Core i9 10850K vs i7 13700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700K with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Around 43.8 GB/s (96%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1306 points
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1326
Core i7 13700K +58%
2099
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15670
Core i7 13700K +96%
30651
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3101
Core i7 13700K +43%
4447
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22940
Core i7 13700K +106%
47274
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1319
Core i7 13700K +61%
2130
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10719
Core i7 13700K +98%
21242
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-S
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|i7-13700K
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|10
|16
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
