We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700K with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13700K and 10850K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Around 43.8 GB/s (96%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1306 points
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K
15670
Core i7 13700K +96%
30651
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K
22940
Core i7 13700K +106%
47274
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K
10719
Core i7 13700K +98%
21242
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10850K and i7 13700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released July 27, 2020 September 27, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-S Raptor Lake-S
Model number i9-10850K i7-13700K
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 10 16
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10850K
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 13700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10850K official page Intel Core i7 13700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 13700K or i9 10850K?
