Intel Core i9 10850K vs i7 9800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i9 10850K with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 9800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 33.67 GB/s (74%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +19%
535
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +47%
6312
4308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +16%
3030
2613
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +21%
22195
18307
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10850K +17%
1332
1142
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10850K +24%
9964
8018
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|July 27, 2020
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|599 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-10850K
|i7-9800X
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|17MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|44
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
