Intel Core i9 10885H vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 39% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1246 vs 1042 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i9 10885H – 25 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +16%
1287
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +103%
9414
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +19%
2832
2385
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +60%
15883
9943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +20%
1242
1033
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +86%
6893
3705
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Lucienne
|Model number
|i9-10885H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10885H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
