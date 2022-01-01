Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10885H or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10885H vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 10885H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 39% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1246 vs 1042 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i9 10885H – 25 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +16%
1287
Ryzen 3 5300U
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +103%
9414
Ryzen 3 5300U
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +19%
2832
Ryzen 3 5300U
2385
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +60%
15883
Ryzen 3 5300U
9943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +20%
1242
Ryzen 3 5300U
1033
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +86%
6893
Ryzen 3 5300U
3705
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10885H and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-H Lucienne
Model number i9-10885H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10885H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10885H official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

