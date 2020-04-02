Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10885H or Ryzen 5 4500U: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10885H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

Intel Core i9 10885H
Intel Core i9 10885H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 10885H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 10885H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +41%
2838
Ryzen 5 4500U
2014
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +19%
2975
Ryzen 5 4500U
2495
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +46%
16519
Ryzen 5 4500U
11294
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +21%
1295
Ryzen 5 4500U
1074
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +65%
7289
Ryzen 5 4500U
4422

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10885H and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i9-10885H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 6
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10885H official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

