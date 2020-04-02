Intel Core i9 10885H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H with 8-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +19%
2982
2507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +9%
16553
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +19%
1295
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +64%
7284
4431
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10885H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10885H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9750H or i9 10885H
- Intel Core i7 10850H or i9 10885H
- Intel Core i9 9980HK or i9 10885H
- Intel Core i9 9880H or i9 10885H
- Intel Core i7 8750H or i9 10885H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Ryzen 5 4600H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i5 10300H or AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or AMD Ryzen 5 4600H