Intel Core i9 10885H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i9 10885H – 25 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +2%
468
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +8%
2839
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +15%
2923
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +17%
16343
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1106
Ryzen 5 5500U +1%
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +32%
7339
5570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|556 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10885H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10885H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
