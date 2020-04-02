Intel Core i9 10885H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 10885H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4209
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +13%
2982
2649
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16553
Ryzen 7 4800HS +15%
19030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +8%
1295
1202
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7284
Ryzen 7 4800HS +7%
7779
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10885H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10885H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
