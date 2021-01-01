Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10885H or Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10885H vs AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U

Intel Core i9 10885H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U
Intel Core i9 10885H
AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H (laptop) against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5850U and 10885H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 10885H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1414 vs 1221 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10885H and AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 March 16, 2021
Launch price 556 USD -
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen 3
Model number i9-10885H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 19x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10885H official page AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U or Intel Core i9 10885H?
