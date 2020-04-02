Intel Core i9 10885H vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +9%
2982
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16553
Ryzen 9 3950X +140%
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1295
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7284
Ryzen 9 3950X +105%
14956
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|749 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10885H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10885H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10885H and Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i9 10885H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i9 10885H and Intel Core i7 10875H
- Intel Core i9 10885H and Intel Core i9 9900K
- Intel Core i9 10885H and AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10900K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10980XE
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10900KF