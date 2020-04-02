Intel Core i9 10885H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 10885H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4373
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +11%
2982
2686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16553
Ryzen 9 4900HS +20%
19938
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +9%
1295
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7284
Ryzen 9 4900HS +7%
7769
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10885H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10885H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
