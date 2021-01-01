Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10885H or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10885H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Intel Core i9 10885H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
Intel Core i9 10885H
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 10885H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1487 vs 1094 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H
16167
Ryzen 9 5900HX +48%
23952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10885H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 556 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen 3
Model number i9-10885H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10885H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 10885H and Core i7 10750H
2. Core i9 10885H and Ryzen 7 4800H
3. Core i9 10885H and Core i7 10875H
4. Core i9 10885H and Core i9 9980HK
5. Core i9 10885H and Core i9 9880H
6. Ryzen 9 5900HX and Core i7 10750H
7. Ryzen 9 5900HX and Ryzen 7 5800X
8. Ryzen 9 5900HX and Ryzen 7 3700X
9. Ryzen 9 5900HX and Core i9 10980HK
10. Ryzen 9 5900HX and Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i9 10885H?
EnglishРусский