Intel Core i9 10885H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1616 vs 1246 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1288
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9359
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2840
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15914
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1242
Ryzen 9 6900HX +29%
1604
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6877
Ryzen 9 6900HX +47%
10125
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i9-10885H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10885H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
