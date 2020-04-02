Intel Core i9 10885H vs i3 10100
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +3%
460
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +23%
2770
2254
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +12%
2925
2623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +85%
16181
8724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +18%
1280
1085
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +72%
7209
4187
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10885H
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10885H official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
