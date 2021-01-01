Intel Core i9 10885H vs i3 1125G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H with 8-cores against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 10885H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1273
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9355
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +11%
2790
2524
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +71%
15702
9204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +8%
1278
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +80%
7373
4099
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|556 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i9-10885H
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|9-20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|12
|Execution Units
|24
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10885H official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
