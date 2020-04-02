Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10885H or Core i5 10300H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10885H vs i5 10300H

Intel Core i9 10885H
Intel Core i9 10885H
VS
Intel Core i5 10300H
Intel Core i5 10300H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300H and 10885H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +85%
16181
Core i5 10300H
8743
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10885H and i5 10300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 April 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Comet Lake
Model number i9-10885H -
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10885H official page Intel Core i5 10300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 10885H vs i7 10750H
2. Intel Core i9 10885H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
3. Intel Core i9 10885H vs i7 10875H
4. Intel Core i9 10885H vs i9 9900K
5. Intel Core i9 10885H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
6. Intel Core i5 10300H vs i7 10750H
7. Intel Core i5 10300H vs i7 9750H
8. Intel Core i5 10300H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
9. Intel Core i5 10300H vs i7 10850H
10. Intel Core i5 10300H vs i7 10510U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10300H or i9 10885H?
EnglishРусский