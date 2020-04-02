Intel Core i9 10885H vs i5 1035G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H with 8-cores against the 1.1 GHz i5 1035G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 10885H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 9.83 GB/s (21%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +9%
453
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +129%
2763
1208
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +25%
2916
2331
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +99%
16260
8154
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +8%
1275
1178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +82%
7120
3908
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i9-10885H
|i5-1035G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10885H official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1