We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H with 8-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400H and 10885H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +4%
15965
Core i5 11400H
15330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10885H and i5 11400H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 May 11, 2021
Launch price 556 USD 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Tiger Lake H45
Model number i9-10885H i5-11400H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 22-27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10885H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 11400H +21%
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10885H official page Intel Core i5 11400H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

