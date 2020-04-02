Intel Core i9 10885H vs i7 1065G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H with 8-cores against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 36% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 10885H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +17%
2982
2553
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +81%
16553
9157
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +8%
1295
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +79%
7284
4074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i9-10885H
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|24x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10885H official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
