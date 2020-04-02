Intel Core i9 10885H vs i7 10710U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H with 8-cores against the 1.1 GHz i7 10710U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1293 vs 1039 points
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 10885H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
460
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +25%
2797
2244
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +17%
2862
2455
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +57%
15839
10109
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +24%
1284
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +61%
7190
4464
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|556 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10885H
|i7-10710U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|24x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10885H official page
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1