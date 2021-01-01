Intel Core i9 10885H vs i7 10870H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H against the 2.2 GHz i7 10870H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Newer - released 6-months later
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1282 vs 1094 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Core i7 10870H +3%
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2807
Core i7 10870H +31%
3689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +5%
2925
2775
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +3%
16167
15727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1107
Core i7 10870H +18%
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7422
Core i7 10870H +6%
7888
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|September 10, 2020
|Launch price
|556 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10885H
|i7-10870H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10885H official page
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1