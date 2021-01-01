Intel Core i9 10885H vs i7 11390H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H with 8-cores against the 2.9-3.4 GHz i7 11390H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 10885H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1494 vs 1282 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1304
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9519
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2894
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1288
Core i7 11390H +17%
1502
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +71%
7040
4124
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|June 21, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i9-10885H
|i7-11390H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|29-34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10885H official page
|Intel Core i7 11390H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
