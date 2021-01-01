Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10885H or Core i7 11800H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10885H vs i7 11800H

Intel Core i9 10885H
VS
Intel Core i7 11800H
Intel Core i9 10885H
Intel Core i7 11800H

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11800H and 10885H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1094 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10885H and i7 11800H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 May 11, 2021
Launch price 556 USD 395 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Tiger Lake
Model number i9-10885H i7-11800H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 19x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10885H official page Intel Core i7 11800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11800H or i9 10885H?
