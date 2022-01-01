Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10885H or Core i7 12800H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10885H vs i7 12800H

Intel Core i9 10885H
VS
Intel Core i7 12800H
Intel Core i9 10885H
Intel Core i7 12800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i7 12800H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12800H and 10885H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1796 vs 1246 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H
6877
Core i7 12800H +84%
12663
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10885H and i7 12800H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake-H Alder Lake-H
Model number i9-10885H i7-12800H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)

Performance

Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 192 768
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10885H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 12800H +345%
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10885H official page Intel Core i7 12800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12800H or i9 10885H?
