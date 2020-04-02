Intel Core i9 10885H vs i7 9750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 9750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
- Newer - released 11 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2693
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +18%
2982
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +45%
16553
11445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +16%
1295
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +38%
7284
5287
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-10885H
|i7-9750H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10885H official page
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
