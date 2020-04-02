Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10885H or Core i7 9750H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10885H with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 9750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9750H and 10885H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
  • Newer - released 11 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +18%
2982
Core i7 9750H
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +45%
16553
Core i7 9750H
11445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10885H +16%
1295
Core i7 9750H
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10885H +38%
7284
Core i7 9750H
5287

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10885H and i7 9750H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 April 23, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Coffee Lake
Model number i9-10885H i7-9750H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10885H official page Intel Core i7 9750H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

