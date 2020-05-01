Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900 or Ryzen 3 3300X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3300X and 10900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +157%
5910
Ryzen 3 3300X
2302
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +15%
3086
Ryzen 3 3300X
2691
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +64%
20865
Ryzen 3 3300X
12694
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +81%
9675
Ryzen 3 3300X
5354

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 April 21, 2020
Launch price 439 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-10900 -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Intel Core i9 10900?
