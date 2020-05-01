Intel Core i9 10900 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 33% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1271 vs 979 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +41%
524
371
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +117%
5884
2707
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +36%
3075
2260
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +61%
21288
13199
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +31%
1260
963
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +74%
9737
5598
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|439 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-10900
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
