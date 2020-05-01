Intel Core i9 10900 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 65 vs 95 Watt
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +5%
535
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +47%
5915
4035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +11%
3171
2849
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +11%
21409
19265
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +2%
1346
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +44%
10608
7359
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
