Intel Core i9 10900 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1489 vs 1313 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1364
Ryzen 5 5600G +9%
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +20%
13228
11060
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3064
Ryzen 5 5600G +3%
3144
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +5%
20631
19700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1307
Ryzen 5 5600G +13%
1476
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +30%
9740
7475
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|439 USD
|259 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10900
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
