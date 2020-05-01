Intel Core i9 10900 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +30%
535
411
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +48%
5915
3988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +29%
3171
2449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +21%
21409
17738
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +26%
1346
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +53%
10608
6944
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|439 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-10900
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
