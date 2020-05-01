Intel Core i9 10900 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800XT – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
535
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +11%
5915
5328
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3171
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21409
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1346
Ryzen 7 3800XT +1%
1358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +16%
10608
9155
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900 or i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 10900 or i7 10700K
- Intel Core i9 10900 or i9 10850K
- Intel Core i9 10900 or i9 10900X
- Intel Core i9 10900 or i7 10700
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT or Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT or Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT or Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT or Intel Core i9 9900K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT or Ryzen 7 3800X