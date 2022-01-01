Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900 or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 10900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Has 76 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1312 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900
13427
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +11%
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900
20544
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +12%
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900
9858
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +15%
11320
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 1, 2020 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Vermeer
Model number i9-10900 -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10900
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Intel Core i9 10900?
