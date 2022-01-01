Intel Core i9 10900 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Has 76 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1639 vs 1312 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1367
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +10%
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13427
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +11%
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +22%
3091
2531
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20544
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +12%
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1323
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +24%
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9858
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +15%
11320
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i9-10900
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|24
