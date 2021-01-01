Intel Core i9 10900 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +3%
523
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +22%
5804
4769
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +15%
3041
2653
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +3%
21007
20308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +8%
1317
1223
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +20%
9613
8024
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
