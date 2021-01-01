Intel Core i9 10900 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1379 vs 1198 points
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i9 10900 – 35 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +7%
536
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6467
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +12%
3081
2746
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +7%
21256
19834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +15%
1388
1204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +50%
10744
7145
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1