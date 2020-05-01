Intel Core i9 10900 vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +3%
535
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5915
Ryzen 9 3900X +20%
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +16%
3171
2733
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21409
Ryzen 9 3900X +54%
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +5%
1346
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10608
Ryzen 9 3900X +16%
12300
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|439 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
