Intel Core i9 10900 vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +3%
535
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5915
Ryzen 9 3950X +55%
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +16%
3171
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21409
Ryzen 9 3950X +86%
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +4%
1346
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10608
Ryzen 9 3950X +41%
14956
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|439 USD
|749 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10900
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|16
|Threads
|20
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
