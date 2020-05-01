Intel Core i9 10900 vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X – 65 vs 180 Watt
- More than 32 °C higher critical temperature
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 41.62 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +20%
535
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5915
6964
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +27%
3171
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21409
30839
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +22%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10608
12917
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 31, 2018
|Launch price
|439 USD
|899 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-10900
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|16
|Threads
|20
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|9.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|180 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|60
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900 and Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 10900 and Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i9 10900 and Intel Core i9 10850K
- Intel Core i9 10900 and Intel Core i9 10900X
- Intel Core i9 10900 and Intel Core i7 10700
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and Intel Core i9 10980XE