We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 (desktop) with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 10900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 63% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i9 10900 – 14 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 22.45 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1312 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900
1367
Apple M1 +12%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +72%
13427
Apple M1
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900
3091
Apple M1 +23%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +39%
20544
Apple M1
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900
1323
Apple M1 +32%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900
9858
Apple M1 +1%
9984
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900 and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 1, 2020 November 20, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Comet Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i9-10900 -
Socket LGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 28x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 192 1024
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 10900
0.38 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900 official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i9 10900?
