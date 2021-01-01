Intel Core i9 10900 vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two 10-core CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 (desktop) against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 63% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Around 159 GB/s (347%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i9 10900 – 30 vs 65 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1312 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1392
M1 Pro +11%
1540
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +11%
13645
12346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3134
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20918
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1336
M1 Pro +32%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9927
M1 Pro +29%
12785
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|-
|Model number
|i9-10900
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|28x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|2048
|TMUs
|24
|128
|ROPs
|3
|64
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1