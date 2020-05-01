Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900 or Core i5 10210U: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900 vs i5 10210U

Intel Core i9 10900
Intel Core i9 10900
VS
Intel Core i5 10210U
Intel Core i5 10210U

We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 (desktop) with 10-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10210U and 10900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 physical cores more
  • Newer - released 8 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i9 10900 – 15 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +355%
5915
Core i5 10210U
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +40%
3171
Core i5 10210U
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +230%
21409
Core i5 10210U
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +29%
1346
Core i5 10210U
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +245%
10608
Core i5 10210U
3074

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900 and i5 10210U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 August 21, 2019
Launch price 439 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-10900 i5-10210U
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 10 4
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900 official page Intel Core i5 10210U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10210U or i9 10900?
EnglishРусский