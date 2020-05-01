Intel Core i9 10900 vs i5 10210U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 (desktop) with 10-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i9 10900 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +28%
535
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +355%
5915
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +40%
3171
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +230%
21409
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +29%
1346
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +245%
10608
3074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|439 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i9 10900
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i9 10900
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Intel Core i9 10900
- Intel Core i9 10980HK or i9 10900
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or Intel Core i9 10900
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i7 10510U or i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 or i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i5 10210U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U or Intel Core i5 10210U