Intel Core i9 10900 vs i5 10500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +13%
523
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +75%
5890
3360
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +14%
3096
2716
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +59%
21161
13284
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +20%
1316
1101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +71%
10274
5992
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900
|i5-10500
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
