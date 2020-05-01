Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10900 or Core i5 10600: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10900 vs i5 10600

Intel Core i9 10900
Intel Core i9 10900
VS
Intel Core i5 10600
Intel Core i5 10600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10600 and 10900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +65%
5829
Core i5 10600
3532
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10900 +10%
3108
Core i5 10600
2813
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +54%
21274
Core i5 10600
13854
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +83%
10393
Core i5 10600
5671

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10900 and i5 10600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 439 USD 213 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-10900 i5-10600
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 41x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10900 official page Intel Core i5 10600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 3700X or Core i9 10900
2. Ryzen 9 3900X or Core i9 10900
3. Ryzen 9 3950X or Core i9 10900
4. Core i9 10980HK or Core i9 10900
5. Ryzen 9 3900XT or Core i9 10900
6. Core i9 10900K or Core i5 10600
7. Core i7 10700K or Core i5 10600
8. Core i5 10600K or Core i5 10600
9. Ryzen 5 3600X or Core i5 10600
10. Core i5 10400 or Core i5 10600

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10600 or i9 10900?
EnglishРусский