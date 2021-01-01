Intel Core i9 10900 vs i5 11400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz Intel Core i9 10900 with 10-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1379 points
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
536
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6467
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3081
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21256
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1388
Core i5 11400 +22%
1694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10900 +22%
10744
8788
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 1, 2020
|March 17, 2021
|Launch price
|439 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-10900
|i5-11400
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
